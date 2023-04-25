Top 10 Hottest Korean Actresses of all time

While we believe beauty comes in all shapes, colours, sizes, and ethnicities, when it comes to Korean actresses, there is something about them that makes them extremely attractive. That is precisely why this time we have curated a list of the top 10 women who are not only extremely talented but are deemed the hottest Korean actresses of all time. These Korean actresses, not only have admirers in Korea but have managed to make a global name for themselves. With exceptional talent, enchanting looks, and fabulous fashion choices, these actresses have fans from all across the world.

So, what are you waiting for, scroll on for a list of timeless Korean beauties, who have blessed us with their flawless screen presence and other alluring qualities.

Top 10 Hottest Korean Actresses

1. Son Ye Jin

One of the hottest Korean actresses of all time. Son Ye Jin gained popularity after she was cast in the beloved Netflix drama, titled ‘Crash Landing on You.’ The Korean diva has been known for her mesmerizing looks and remarkable acting screen presence. The 41-year-old actress has a number of fans from all across the world and has even won a number of awards and accolades.

Name: Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin Birth name: Son Eon Jin

Son Eon Jin Date of Birth: January 11, 1982

January 11, 1982 Age: 41

41 Place of birth: Suseong District, Daegu, South Korea

Suseong District, Daegu, South Korea Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: South Korean



2. Jun Ji Hyun

Another versatile actress who is famous for her iconic looks is Jun Ji Hyun. The actress got global recognition after she appeared in My Sassy Girl. After that, she was seen in a number of high-grossing movies including ‘The Berlin File’ among others. Jun Ji Hyun is indeed one of the hottest Korean actresses of all time.

Name: Jun Ji Hyun

Jun Ji Hyun Birth name: Wang Ji Hyun

Wang Ji Hyun Date of Birth: 30 October 1981

30 October 1981 Age: 41

41 Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Actress, Model

Actress, Model Nationality: South Korean

3. Park Shin Hye

Another exceptionally talented actress who is known for her gorgeous hair and infectious smile is Park Shin Hye. Park got her big break after she was cast in a Netflix movie titled ‘Call.’ The actress has since been seen in a number of Korean movies and K-dramas.

Name: Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye Date of Birth: February 18, 1990

February 18, 1990 Age: 33

33 Place of birth: Nam District, Gwangju, South Korea

Nam District, Gwangju, South Korea Profession: Actress, Singer

Actress, Singer Nationality: South Korean

4. Park Soo Ae

Another Korean actress who has been known for her spectacular career and eye-catchy looks is Park Soo Ae. The high-profile actress is definitely one of the hottest Korean actresses out there who was seen in hit movies like, ‘High Society,’ ‘Run-Off,’ and ‘Sunny.’

Name: Soo Ae

Soo Ae Full name: Park Soo Ae

Park Soo Ae Date of Birth: 16 September 1979

16 September 1979 Age: 43

43 Place of birth: Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, South Korea Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: South Korean





5. Lim Ji Yeon

The list has to be incomplete without Lin Ji Yeon, who is indeed one of the most stunning actresses the world of Korean cinema has seen. We highly recommend watching ‘Obsessed’ and ‘Tazza: One-Eyed Jacks!’ to witness the best of screen presence and natural beauty.

Name: Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon Date of Birth: June 23, 1990

June 23, 1990 Age: 32

32 Place of birth: Seongdong District, Seoul, South Korea

Seongdong District, Seoul, South Korea Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: South Korean





6. Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun is famous for her exciting roles in ‘The Last Princess,’ ‘And Pure Love’ among several other romantic dramas. Kim So Hyun is indeed one of the hottest Korean actresses out there. Born in Australia, the 23-year-old actress is in fact one of the youngest actresses on this list.

Name: Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun Date of Birth: June 4, 1999

June 4, 1999 Age: 23

23 Place of birth: Australia

Australia Profession: Actress, Host, Model

Actress, Host, Model Nationality: South Korean





7. Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo is one of the highly acclaimed Korean actresses who is known for her stunning young looks and brilliant acting skills. Born in South Korea, the 36-year-old actress, model, and singer have millions of fans from all across the world.

Name: Han Hyo Joo

Han Hyo Joo Date of Birth: February 22, 1987

February 22, 1987 Age: 36

36 Place of birth: Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea

Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea Profession: Actress, Model, Singer

Actress, Model, Singer Nationality: South Korean

8. Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun is another star who is definitely one of the hottest Korean actresses out there. The actress has impressed fans from all across the world with her timeless performance, seen in a number of romantic Korean movies like ‘Eungyo,’ ‘Tune in for Love,’ ‘Hero,’ and ‘Monster,’ among others.

Name: Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun Date of Birth: July 2, 1991

July 2, 1991 Age: 31

31 Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: South Korean





9. Lee Yo Won

Lee Yo Won is another beautiful actress who is known for top-notch acting performances in the movies, My Little Brother, Fists of Legend, Perfect Number, and The Recipe among many others. Born in South Korea, the 43-year-old actress has won a number of awards and accolades.

Name: Lee Yo Won

Lee Yo Won Date of Birth: April 9, 1980

April 9, 1980 Age: 43

43 Place of birth: Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: South Korean

10. Jo Yeo Jeong

Famous for her role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite Jo Yeo Jeong aka Cho Yeo Jeong, is another beautiful Korean actress. With spectacular acting skills and mesmerizing looks, Cho Yeo Jeong has been seen in a number of other Korean television shows and movies. Not only does the 42-year-old have a number of fans, but she has also won a number of awards and accolades for her performance.

Name: Cho Yeo Jeong

Cho Yeo Jeong Other Name: Jo Yeo Jeong

Jo Yeo Jeong Date of Birth: February 10, 1981

February 10, 1981 Age: 42

42 Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: South Korean

All the enlisted actresses on the list of hottest Korean actresses are global icons who gained their stardom through their stellar work in the Korean entertainment industry. Not only do these actresses have a huge fan base, but they also have massive net worth and in fact have been in demand for a number of endorsements and brand collaborations.

