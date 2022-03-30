House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones spin off series to premiere in August 2022

This summer, courtesy to some HBO Dragonfire, temperatures will soar even higher. The premium cabler's planned Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, will debut on Sunday, August 21, according to TV Line. The first season of the fantasy drama consists of ten episodes.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will follow Daenerys' ancestors as House Targaryen starts its tragic demise, based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen are played by Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Matt Smith (The Crown), respectively, in the prequel. King Viserys is played by Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Mysaria is played by Sonoya Mizuno (Devs), Ser Criston Cole is played by Fabien Frankel (The Serpent), and Princess Rhaenys Velaryon is played by Eve Best (Nurse Jackie).

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon was initially unveiled by HBO in October of last year. In October 2021, the studio released a teaser trailer, albeit it was short on story specifics. Because House of the Dragon will be released on August 21st, it will compete with Amazon's impending The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video series, which will premiere on September 2nd.

Regardless of how Game of Thrones season 8 is received, many fans will be anticipating the announcement that House of the Dragon will broadcast on HBO in August. Unlike its predecessor, Martin is more engaged in the prequel series' creation and has expressed delight in the final result, leaving fans hoping that it will stay loyal to Martin's vision and characters while expanding the franchise's mythology in interesting new areas.

ALSO READ:HBO's House of the Dragon to have a 'different tone' from Game of Thrones, confirms showrunner