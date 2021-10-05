House Of The Dragon: Games of Thrones prequel drops 1st teaser; Matt Smith chants 'Gods, kings, fire & blood'

HBO Max has released a brand new teaser for House Of The Dragon which reveals Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones spin-off series. Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon is slated to premiere sometime in 2022 with ten episodes in Season 1.

The happenings in the new series will take place 200 years prior to the Game of Thrones events with a Targaryen civil war known to be 'Dance of the Dragons.' Smith sports the signature Targaryen hairstyle, as he warns of an impending war, and chants 'Gods, kings, fire and blood.' The trailer also shows first glimpses at Emma D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the King's first child, and Daemon's elder brother King Viserys I, played by Paddy Considine.

Matt Smith's stern voiceover as Daemon Targaryen throughout the 1 minute and 17 seconds trailer has a mysterious undertone to it. "Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did," Daemon says, while the teaser shows the iron throne. There are also several haphazard blades sticking up on the staircase to the throne. Action-packed sequences have also graced the new video clip which includes a duel and combat.

Watch the trailer below:

Starring Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Graham McTavish as Harrold Ouestrelin, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, among others, the series doesn't have a premiere date yet but will be released next year.

Are you excited about the prequel? Share your thoughts about the teaser in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Here's all you need to know about The House of the Dragon and every other Game Of Thrones prequel/spin off