House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones prequel teases the fall of the Targaryen dynasty

The wait is over. Following the end of the blockbuster HBO series the Game of Thrones, the OTT platform is back with a tantalising spin-off of the worldwide famous series. On Thursday, HBO Max premiered the nearly 2-minute long trailer and gave their eager audience a peek at the beginnings of the Targaryen Civil War in House of the Dragon.

The prequel series is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years prior to its iconic predecessor series and follows the Targaryen dynasty which reigns supreme over the seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The series will introduce new characters and will follow the fall of the Targaryen dynasty including the civil war better known as the Dance of the Dragons which led to the fall of their power.

Created by Ryan J. Condal and George R. R. Martin, the show casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen who is the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen the heir presumptive to the Iron throne, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen who is King Viserys's firstborn child and aspires to become the first Queen to sit on the Iron Throne, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower and more.

The trailer brings back the struggle of the throne as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will strive for the position of the tyrant with the backdrop of a violent civil war as legacy will take the front seat and sacrifice will be deemed necessary. The most striking part of the trailer was the dialogue, "History does not remember blood. It remembers names."

Check out the trailer of House of the Dragon below:

