House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths Review: Docu series will make you think about your choices, beliefs & more

As consumers we are served with several forms of content, some of which will make you happy, some sad, a few may tickle your funny bone, but very few will actually make you think, even long after you have finished watching the material. Netflix’s House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is one such limited series that does exactly that. It leaves you with more questions to ponder on than what you actually had at the beginning of the series, or maybe when you had first observed the incident unravel on news channels in 2018.

Revolving around the deaths of the eleven members of the Chundawat family in Burari, Delhi, that had shocked the entire nation, director Leena Yadav and co-director Anubhav Chopra examine the several theories that floated around the case, and trace the possible roots of this nerve-wracking episode through the eyes of the Chundawats’ surviving family members, friends, distant relatives, cops, forensics, psychologists and lastly the media, that was at the centre of this occurrence.

Much credit should be given to the makers of this show, who made an effort to get all the points of views from people who were directly or indirectly involved in the case. While it fairly highlights the challenges faced by the police to manage an incident like this, and the implications of the pressure that society as a whole puts on the legal authorities, it also showcases our struggle of dealing with superstition and blind faith, as well as about the media’s coverage of a situation like the Burari deaths. Most of the time in order to break the news first, sometimes sensitivity is left far behind in the race, something that unfortunately happened in the Burari case as well.

Additionally, the chronology of the case is well drafted in this docu series, thus not making the material confusing and convoluted. Kudos to Editors M’Daya Meliani, Zach Kashkett, Namrata Rao, and Supervising Editor James Haygood for achieving that. Also, more often than not, in shows like these the background score adds to the overall sensationalism of the case, but AR Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa’s music has been carefully created keeping that particular situation in that particular frame in mind.

Furthermore, there are times, especially in the third episode, where some incidents seem to be a bit stretched, some may seem irrelevant too, but by the end they all come together to explain its relevance to the overall case. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths answers a lot of questions, while rightfully raising a few more to make the viewers think about our choices, beliefs, self worth and even work ethics. If that’s what the makers intended to aim, I think they managed to achieve that.

