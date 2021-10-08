The house you design will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

Updated on Oct 08, 2021 08:44 PM IST  |  46.7K
   
BLACKPINK bestie
The house you design will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa
Advertisement

BLACKPINK made their debut just 5 short years ago, and while that doesn’t seem like too long, the powerhouses of the band have all managed to achieve massive feats within a short span and skyrocketed to success. Over the past 5 years, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have conquered the international music scene with their chart-topping music, found a cult-like following worldwide called BLINKS, inspired several with their humbling success stories, collaborated with artists like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, and have become fashion it-girls with their trend setting style. 

 

If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum could be your true BFF, scroll down and take the quiz below!

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : I got Jennie YAS
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : I got Jennie
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : lisa dance queen
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : I got jisoo
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : I got my bias Lisa
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : I got jennie
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I got Jennie
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Jennie ❤️
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : I got lisa
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Me too
REPLY 0 7 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All