How are Kang Tae Oh, Go Kyung Pyo and more actors related to Kim Hye Yoon? Lovely Runner star reveals surprising connection

Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok's show, Whenever Possible, welcomed Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon as a guest star in their latest episode on June 4th. The trio shared food, chatted, and played games, making for an entertaining segment. Kim Hye Yoon recently appeared in K-drama Lovely Runner as Im Sol.

Kim Hye Yoon talks about past classmates, hate comments

At the start of the episode, the hosts warmly welcomed Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner as she approached them, playfully engaging in a small task. Yoo Jae Suk couldn't resist making a pun on her group's name, jokingly referring to her as "Im Sol is running," a playful nod to Lovely Runner's Korean name Pick Sun Jae and Run.

Once settled, they dove into conversation, with Jae Suk reminiscing about their last meeting a year ago. Curious about her current endeavors, he asked if she had any upcoming fan meetings given her rising popularity. Hye Yoon shared that her busy schedule lately involved watching fan reaction videos of Lovely Runner.

Continuing their chat, Yoo Jae Suk inquired about the filming schedule for Lovely Runner, to which Kim Hye Yoon revealed it wrapped up around April. Since then, she humorously confessed to spending her time indulging in gaming sessions at home. As the conversation flowed, the trio discovered a curious coincidence—they were all born in the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese calendar.

As the episode progressed, the trio enjoyed their time together, relishing in delicious food and engaging in lively games. Amidst the fun, Kim Hye Yoon shared an interesting tidbit—she disclosed that actors Kang Tae Oh (known for roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Run On) and Go Kyung Pyo (famous for his roles in Reply 1988 and Frankly Speaking) were her classmates during their time at Konkuk University.

In a candid conversation with the hosts, Kim Hye Yoon opened up about how she handles online hate and malicious comments. She admitted that such comments can be incredibly hurtful, so she actively avoids seeking them out.

Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Hye Yoon talk university; have humorous moments

The episode maintained a lighthearted atmosphere as the trio engaged in various activities, creating an enjoyable dynamic. According to reports from SBS, Kim Hye Yoon's appearance notably garnered the highest viewership rating for the show.

Additionally, during the episode, Yoo Yeon Seok and Kim Hye Yoon discovered a shared connection—they had attended neighboring universities, with Yoo Yeon Seok at Sejong University (same as her Lovely Runner co-star Song Geon Hee) and Kim Hye Yoon at Konkuk University. They fondly reminisced about their campus days, bonding over their shared experiences, especially considering that both schools are located close to each other near Children's Grand Park.

During the episode, Kim Hye Yoon revealed a long-held dream of hers—to become an actor—which she had nurtured since her high school days. This aspiration was evident in her willingness to take on numerous projects, regardless of their scale, during her early career.

Adding a personal touch to the conversation, Kim Hye Yoon also shared anecdotes about her cat, Hongshi (Persimmon Fruit), explaining her belief that naming a cat after food could potentially lengthen its lifespan. Even Byeon Woo Seok, whom she had shown numerous pictures of Hongshi while on set in an interview with tvN revealed he knows all about her cat.

In a playful observation, Kim Hye Yoon noted the similarity between the Seok (suk) in Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok's names and her Lovely Runner co-star, Byeon Woo Seok. During the episode, they encountered someone whose height matched Byeon Woo Seok, prompting Kim Hye Yoon to jokingly remark on the resemblance.

Throughout the episode, Kim Hye Yoon also interacted with many fans who praised her acting skills, adding to the enjoyable atmosphere. With the trio engaging in teasing each other, playing games, and sharing laughs, it was a fun-filled episode where Kim Hye Yoon impressed everyone with her presence and skills while they all took care of each other, creating memorable moments.

