How BLACKPINK, BTS, Red Velvet & more have contributed to the rise of Korean style all across the world

We are looking back at the rise of the Korean style and how the global bands and musicians of today have contributed to it.

Unless you’re living under a rock, we’re sure you’re aware of the Korean pop icons that are reshaping the landscape of the global entertainment industry. Their presence is undeniable, whether you're a BTS ARMY, a self-described BLACKPINK Blink, or a member of LOONA’s Orbit fanbase, K-pop is a phenomenon on the rise, and it is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While we can credit the obsession to their emotional yet thrilling dramas, holy grail skincare secrets, fun food inspiration, and not to forget their catchy music, one of its most dominant, effervescent exports is cooler than ever, street style. Hallyu, colloquially known as the Korean culture wave, is truly a force to be reckoned with. Ever since the early '90s, K-pop has been slowly refined into nothing less than an art form, and it's become an influential powerhouse over the years. From groups such as Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, Aespa, and BTS, there’s a group of style icons out there to suit every taste.

While it’s on the stage performing their vigorous dance routines, or on the streets of Korea casually strutting around in their advanced athleisure, K pop idols have amped up the bar for style all over the world. Not only this, the superstars have managed to inspire the world to such extent that teens from all over the world have taken to social media to show off their take on Korean style in all its supremacy. Which band’s style are you currently obsessed with? Tell us in the comments below!

