BTS’ Jin, the oldest member of the group has completed his mandatory military duty for the South Korean army and has been safely discharged. Soon after he wasted no time and held a live session on Weverse to meet with his beloved fans, ARMY. During the live, he addressed the upcoming free hug event at FESTA 2024.

BTS' Jin reveals he personally suggested the free hugs event for FESTA 2024

On June 12, 2024, BTS’ Jin went live on the fan communication application Weverse following his discharge from the South Korean military. The artist conducted a live session after almost 2 years to talk and connect with his fans. During the livestream, he revealed a lot of things including the upcoming FESTA 2024 event where he will be giving free hugs to 1000 fans. Initially, the initiative faced criticism as the fans thought that the company was not considering the safety issues and health concerns of the artist.

However, Jin cleared the air by revealing that it was he who had suggested the special segment. Since he was the only member of the group who would be participating in FESTA 2024, he wanted to contribute something substantial as well. Wanting to feel included in the event, he suggested many ideas but it was shot down with criticism by his agency, HYBE every time. The thought of organizing a special free hug event at an outdoor location so he can be up close with his fans. However, the agency refused as there was a possibility of people getting hurt.

Nevertheless, he stayed determined and insisted on doing the event. After much discussion with the company, they came to the conclusion of conducting the event indoors where only one person will be let in at a time. The company also suggested only selecting 50 people for the event but Jin argued to keep the number to 3000. However, both parties arrived at the conclusion that 1000 fans would be selected through a raffle.

More about BTS' Jin

Jin is a member of the South Korean boy band, BTS where he serves as the main vocalist. Furthermore, he has also debuted as a solo artist with the single titled The Astronaut in 2022. He will be making his first appearance following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

