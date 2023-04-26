How did BIGBANG’s G-Dragon hype Taeyang for comeback with Down To Earth?

BIGBANG’s Taeyang dropped his second EP ‘Down To Earth’ just yesterday. While the album has received love and admiration from millions of fans across the world, one moment of admiration, in particular, is being reshared by fans across different social media platforms. The said admiration comes from none other than Taeyang’s longtime friend and band member G-Dragon.

G-Dragon promotes Taeyang’s comeback on Instagram

K-pop superstar G-Dragon took to his Instagram earlier today and did not shy away from promoting his friend and fellow artist Taeyang's latest comeback. GD shared a series of photos on his Instagram story and feed, featuring Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The said posts showcase the official teaser image of Taeyang’s latest releases including his collaborative single ‘Shoong’ with BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Taeyang’s comeback: Down To Earth

Taeyang announced his comeback earlier this month on April 12. Taeyang’s second EP ‘Down To Earth’ was released just yesterday and has been met with mostly positive reviews so far. 'Down to Earth' is Taeyang’s first album released through YG Entertainment's subsidiary The Black Label, after a six-year hiatus. The EP, which dropped on April 25th, 2023, features exciting collaborations with Jimin of BTS, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Beenzino, and Bryan Chase. The album's promotion is anchored by two lead singles - 'Vibe,' featuring Jimin of BTS, and 'Seed.'

Taeyang's new album release has been highly anticipated by fans, who had been eagerly waiting for the artist's return to the music scene. The EP showcases Taeyang's artistry and vocal prowess while brilliantly exploring new genres and sounds.

One of the standout tracks on the album is 'Vibe,' a collaboration with Jimin of BTS. The two artists' voices blend seamlessly in the track, creating a smooth and sultry vibe that leaves listeners wanting more. The accompanying music video, which features the duo's electrifying choreography, has also been well-received by fans.

As part of the release of 'Down to Earth,' two music videos were uploaded to YouTube, featuring 'Seed' and a performance video for 'Shoong!' The black-and-white video for 'Seed' showcases Taeyang strolling along city streets and a beach, with colour only appearing in the final shots as the sun sets, and Taeyang stands in the middle of a desert.

