How did BLACKPINK celebrate Christmas? From Lisa’s My Only Wish cover to Jennie rocking Sia’s Snowman and more

BLACKPINK, a leading girl group in today's music scene, treated fans to abundant content during the festive Christmas season. Renowned for their record-breaking achievements since debut, BLACKPINK recently renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment. This Christmas, fans enjoyed various treats, including song covers, photos, and more, as BLACKPINK celebrated the holiday with their dedicated fanbase.

Read on to know how BLACKPINK celebrated Christmas:

Lisa’s cover of Beyonce’s My Only Wish; shares sweet photos

On December 25, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared a Christmas celebration with her fans by covering Britney Spears' My Only Wish (This Year), showcasing her impressive vocal skills. The cover was posted on her official YouTube channel, Lilifilm official.

Marking a delightful Christmas surprise, Lisa filmed the cover against the enchanting backdrop of Paris, enhancing the visual beauty. By sharing it on her YouTube channel, she bought herself a step closer to her fans. The cover not only showcases Lisa's distinctive vocal charm but also infuses a festive spirit into her musical talent.

Originally released in 2000 as part of the compilation album Platinum Christmas, Britney Spears' My Only Wish (This Year) has the singer asking Santa Claus to find her a lover during the festive season. The teen pop Christmas song, written and produced by Brian Kierulf and Josh Schwartz, remains a timeless holiday favorite.

In addition to her cover, Lisa embraced the festive spirit on her Instagram account, spreading joy by sharing a collection of festive photos. The images included snapshots of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a mirror selfie, adding to the holiday cheer.

Jennie sings two Christmas themed covers

BLACKPINK's Jennie treated her fans to a delightful holiday surprise by sharing two beautiful covers. On December 24 KST, Christmas Eve, Jennie posted a special video covering both Zion.T’s Snow and Sia’s Snowman.

Sharing the link to her covers on Instagram Stories, Jennie expressed, “I prepared two winter songs that I like… I hope everyone will have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas.” The YouTube video features Jennie performing a soft medley of Sia's Snowman and Zion.T's Snow while sitting alone in the studio with a microphone. The video is aesthetically pleasing, with Jennie in a cream sweater that matches the subtle backdrop of the studio. Her dark hair is let down, and she wears soft, natural-looking makeup.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares holiday pictures; sends Jennie sweet gifts

Rosé extended her Christmas greetings to fans by sharing a series of photos on Instagram with the caption "Merry Christmas Eve." The golden-hued pictures feature Rosé in a vintage-looking white dress paired with long satin gloves.

It was previously announced that Rosé would also be part of the 2024 season greetings. In the original announcement from YG Entertainment, it was stated, "In This Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024], which was filmed with the concept of a Magical Christmas Vacation, expressing Rosé’s wish to give BLINKs a happy Christmas gift, the film portrays a special and warm Christmas with his dog Hank in a cabin in a snowy forest. It looks like a gift from Rosé.

From Rosé’s unique, chic, mysterious, and dreamy appearance to her adorable chemistry with her dog Hank, the photo album, desk calendar, and accessories filled with various charms of Rosé and her dog Hank added to the richness. Additionally, we have prepared a variety of giveaways including an exclusive video that can only be seen in Rosé’s Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024].”

Rosé expressed her holiday spirit by gifting her fellow bandmate, Jennie, with a Christmas present. The present she gifted to Jennie was her season greetings, and in response, Jennie affectionately expressed, "Merry Christmas my rosie posie." In response, Jennie shared the gift on her Instagram story. Rosé, acknowledging the gesture, reposted Jennie's story and extended warm wishes for a Merry Christmas.

Jisoo wishes fans with sweet pictures

Jisoo recently treated her Instagram followers to a carousel of festive photos. The snapshots capture her enjoying Christmas in cozy yet stylish sweaters, indulging in seasonal desserts like Christmas cookies and cake. The pictures exude festive vibes as she dons red and white outfits, complete with antler headbands and a Christmas tree backdrop. There are charming photos of her savoring strawberry cake, perfectly aligning with the Christmas aesthetic.

