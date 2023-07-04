How did BTS' Jimin react after being recognised at a tteokbokki place? Watch singer's hilarious response

BTS' Jimin effortlessly avoided getting recognized in public. Fans show their immense respect towards his talent to not get caught as a BTS member by the general public. Jimin was spotted at a Tteokbokki restaurant a few weeks back and left his hilarious print there.

Jimin at the Tteokbokki restaurant

BTS member Jimin visited a Tteokbokki restaurant with his friends a few weeks back and signed an autograph for the owner. A fan visited the same place and could not understand but wonder where did Jimin's autograph come from. The fan immediately went to the owner to ask if the LIKE CRAZY singer came by and the owner said he did.

The owner explained the situation and said that Jimin was enjoying Tteokbokki with his friends and that they realized that Jimin was a celebrity. The owner was not sure who he was so they went and asked Jimin if he was an actor. Jimin laughed and said, "Something like that but it is not working well."

Jimin's visuals

BTS member Jimin is popular for his flawless visual, the singer is so beautiful that even strangers can not take their eyes off of him. One such incident happened with the Tteokbokki owner as well, if it was not for Jimin's beauty and his breathtaking aura the owner would not have recognized him at all. The fan said that the restaurant owner kept on talking about how beautiful Jimin was.

Fans' Reaction to the Tteokbokki Incident

As Jimin left his autograph, the fan could quickly recognize that the BTS singer had been there. Netizens and fans worldwide laughed at Jimin's smart response and said this is the side effect of having mesmerizing visuals. Fans found it hilarious hearing that Jimin joked about being an actor and that his acting skills were bad. Fans also pointed out that people who do not know BTS' existence get to meet them more often, so they joked about not knowing BTS would increase their chances. BTS fans also praised Jimin for being so polite and handling the situation in a very unique way.

Fans observed that this is not the first Jimin has avoided getting recognized in public. They were reminded of the incident when Jimin was in Busan his hometown for their concert and BUSAN EXPO, in October 2022. Jimin said a man recognized him as a celebrity but he did not know who exactly Jimin was. When the man came to confirm, Jimin denied saying that he doesn't know Jimin or BTS, he even switched to his Busan dialect to confuse the man. Jimin played so well that the man kept wondering if he was even from Busan or Daejeon.

