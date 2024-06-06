How did BTS' Jin react to drill instructor revealing he was a fan? Memorable interaction unveiled ahead of singer's military discharge

Jin of BTS will be soon coming back after completing his military service and fans are super excited to have him back. Ahead of his military discharge, a fellow army officer left a comment and mentioned Jin.

The army officer who was the BTS member’s senior drill instructor mentioned that on his discharge day, he told Jin he was a fan and the K-pop idol was happy to know that.

BTS’ Jin’s shy interaction with the ex-drill instructor who is a fan gets revealed

Jin will be returning from the military on June 12, one day before BTS’ 11th debut anniversary. Fans are super excited to have him back in the K-pop scene and are waiting for his future activities.

On June 6, 2024, a comment from an ex-drill instructor who got discharged from the military on YouTube mentioned Jin of BTS. In the comment, the ex-drill instructor revealed that he was Jin’s (hyung) senior drill instructor. He added he could not believe that Jin who used to have a fun time with his fellow army men was being discharged soon.

Recalling a shy interaction with Jin, the ex-drill instructor revealed that once he told Jin that he was a fan on his discharge day, the BTS member humbly liked it.

The shy interaction between Jin and his ‘fan’ has been revealed just days before the singer’s military discharge adding to fans’ excitement for his return.

Know more about Jin

Jin also known by his birth name Kim Seokjin is a singer and songwriter known for his melodious voice and music style. He is the oldest member of the K-pop icon boy band BTS. Jin was the first of the BTS members to enlist in the military back in December 2022 and is scheduled to return on June 12.

Jin will be holding a special event for fans for the FESTA 2024 on June 13, 2024, where he will be giving ‘light hugs’ to special 1000 fans. Fans are especially excited to have Jin share the milestone of BTS’ 11th anniversary through the in-person event.

Meanwhile, Jin released his major hit debut single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022, before his military enlistment.

