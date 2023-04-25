How did BTS’ Jungkook and V encourage Park Seo Joon at film Dream’s VIP premiere?

IU and Park Seo Joon led the squad of their upcoming movie 'Dream' as well as their acquaintances to the highly awaited VIP premiere, held on April 24. While many eyes were curiously waiting for the leading lady’s boyfriend, actor Lee Jong Suk to make his way to the stage, they were greeted with happier faces than they expected. BTS’ youngest members V and Jungkook attended the premiere to support Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon alongside Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik. The group was spotted alongside Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik’s costar Han So Hee as they moved in and out of the premiere room.

BTS’ V and Jungkook at Dream premiere

While the fans in attendance were already screaming over spotting the iconic ‘TaeKook’ together at an official schedule, they further gushed over Jungkook’s adorable bob hairstyle comparing him to the cartoon character Dora among others. As if that was not enough cuteness already, Jungkook appeared visibly shy, hiding his face from the countless cameras pointed at him. V on the other hand, used to being at movie premieres, having previously attended a few for his mates looked comparatively at ease.

When the MC asked V for a message of support for Park Seo Joon’s film ‘Dream’, the singer moved the mic to the younger BTS member who replied, “Seo Joon hyung hwaiting!” V then proceeded to share his own encouragement saying, “We’ll watch it nicely and go. Thank you.” The hysteria around them did not die down any soon. The two BTS members looked happy and ready to have a good time watching ‘Dream’.

Jungkook and V’s live broadcasts

Soon after returning from the premiere, Jungkook held a live broadcast to interact with fans where he told them about his experience and how he had fun watching the film. He added that people need to remember how everyone has their own circumstances while watching it. V conducted his own live broadcast later on the next morning, just to show his fans the state of his hair and tell them how he passed out after having a drink with his friends last night. He added that he too had a good time watching the film.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will BTS' Jimin join SUGA as special guest on Agust D's D-DAY tour? All signs point to yes