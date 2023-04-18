How did BTS members react to J-Hope's military enlistment? Jin’s funny remark while Jimin, V, RM go emotional

On April 18, J-Hope became the second member of BTS to enlist in the military after Jin. Following this RM, Jin. Jimin, and V all posted photos to their Instagram accounts, showing their love and support for their bandmate. Meanwhile, Jin wrote a hilarious caption to the post making ARMYs laugh and lighten their moods.

Jin’s post

Oldest member Jin, in particular, added a touch of humour to his posts by including a hilarious caption. Jin shared photos of himself with J-Hope and other members as he was dressed in the military uniform, hilariously captioning it “next person”.

Jimin, RM, and V

Jimin shared a photo of himself with J-Hope in a buzz cut and captioned it just with a purple heart on the previous day. RM shared the group photo of himself with J-Hope, writing in the caption, "See you soon brother" Meanwhile, V shared the same group photo taken while enlisting with J-Hope, without any caption on the Instagram story.

The members' emotional posts show just how close they are as a group, and how much they care about each other. Fans were quick to show their support for J-Hope and the rest of BTS, sending their good wishes and expressing their love for the group.

The day before enlisting J-Hope also posted a note in which he wrote “I'll be back in good health!" beside a selfie of himself sporting a buzz cut. J-Hope revealed during the live broadcast that he will be discharged on October 17, 2024.

BTS member's upcoming activities

Other members have been taking part in their solo activities. Jimin just released his solo debut album ‘FACE’ with its title track ‘Like Crazy’ debuting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart. On the other hand, Jungkook is busy with his schedule in the US and working as the ambassador of Calvin Klein, only returning early to be there for J-Hope’s enlistment day. SUGA is going to drop his solo album ‘D-DAY’ on April 21 which will be followed by 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY,' his new documentary while preparing for a world tour. Meanwhile, V is a regular cast member of the variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ where he appears as Intern Kim. RM has recently taken the host seat on SUGA’s ‘Suchwita’ for interviewing his alias Agust D.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat