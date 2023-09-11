How did BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin support V's solo debut album Layover?

On September 8th, BTS's V unveiled his solo album Layover. The album has garnered massive popularity among fans, and it is receiving widespread love. Needless to say, V's fellow bandmates, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin, have all personally shown their support and affection for his new album.

BTS members cheer for BTS' V's Layover

Among the people who showed support for V's first solo album, some were his fellow BTS members. RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin celebrated the release of 'Layover' through their social media accounts on Instagram and their fan community site, Weverse.

RM and J-Hope expressed their love for V's solo album by sharing his songs from the album on their Instagram stories. RM shared 'Slow Dancing' from Spotify on his Instagram story, while J-Hope created a collage featuring V's pet dog, Yeontan, who also celebrated his birthday on the 8th, with the song 'Love Me Again' playing in the background.

Jimin, on the other hand, posted a screenshot of 'Slow Dancing' on his Instagram feed with the caption "😚🎉🎉🎉🎈" and the hashtags #V #Layover and #slow_dancing.

BTS Jin, who is currently serving in the military, congratulated V on Weverse, an online fan community platform. The post read “hwaiting v hwaiting bwe hwaiting voo hwaiting bweo our taehyung is handsome, cool, doing so well the guys at the military are saying you're more handsome than me i got angry and told them it was a difference in preference then turned around and shed tears”

More about BTS V’s solo album Layover

V's debut solo album, Layover, wasted no time making a significant impact on global music charts upon its release. The album swiftly secured top positions across various music charts. BIGHIT MUSIC proudly announced that BTS' V's solo debut album, Layover, achieved an impressive #1 ranking on Oricon's daily album chart, selling 221,491 copies in Japan on its first day of release.

On September 8, 2023, the excitement reached new heights as BTS member V's latest album, made a dazzling debut, claiming the number one spot on iTunes charts in over 75 countries, and the numbers were still climbing. What's truly remarkable is that V achieved this astounding feat within a mere five hours of releasing his solo album. It goes without saying that since the album's debut, V has consistently shattered records, leaving fans both astonished and eagerly anticipating more from the talented singer.

