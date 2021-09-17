How did EXO’s Kai coin the name for his personal YouTube channel ‘KAIst’? Find out

New YouTuber alert! EXO’s Kai has been spearheading his solo career this year and he has taken another step in the right direction. The skilled dancer and singer from EXO has decided to launch a personal YouTube channel called ‘KAIst’.

On September 16, the official YouTube channel of EXO posted a funny vlog of Kai planning to launch his own channel. As he threw ideas at the team to work with, his personal involvement can be seen clearly. Titled ‘Kai will do everything’, the video shows Kai calling his friends to decide on the handle. Starting with close friend Ravi who he still in deep slumber at 1:20 PM and Sung Woon who is busy at work, Kai moves on to mention his friends Moonkyu and Taemin as well as wanting to call fellow EXO members Baekhyun, Suho and Sehun’s friends to feature on his channel.

As promised he meets up with a friend who is none other than HOTSHOT’s Timoteo, as they discuss the handle of the channel. They both like the name ‘Kai-ing’ and end up calling Kwonho who is a producer friend of Kai. He suggests ‘KAIst’ which though a university in South Korea, can be used as it stands for ‘Kai’ plus ‘style’.

The future of Kai’s channel looks bright and so do his plans as we can expect playful content featuring many of his famous friends in the upcoming days. Check out the vlog below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO's Kai has been chosen to represent 'Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022' as global ambassador

Are you excited to watch Kai become a YouTuber? Let us know below.