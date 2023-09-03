How did Jeon Somi and BTS’ RM become friends? Fast Forward singer answers curious fan during fansign event

Jeon Somi recently released her new Extended Play (EP) album Game Plan making a comeback after two years. To promote her new album she held an online and in-person fansign event for fans. She also held a launch party for her new album which saw many celebrities in attendance. At one of the fansign events, a fan asked Jeon Somi a curious question about how she and BTS' RM became friends.

Here's how Jeon Somi and BTS' RM became friends

To promote her album, Somi hosted an album launch party inviting the who's who of the Korean entertainment industry. The star-studded event saw many known industry faces at the party. Some of them were TWICE's Nayeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, The8 and Mingyu, BIGBANG's Taeyang and G-Dragon, and more. One of the guests among them was BTS' RM reflecting how big Somi's celebrity friend circle was. Later, Somi posted many photos from her party on her Instagram. One of them had BTS' RM in it and fans were quick to notice this interaction. When asked at the fansign about the same, Somi replied that she met BTS' RM for the first time at BIGBANG G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE X NIKE collaboration exclusive dinner held in April. The two got to know they have many mutual friends in the industry since both of them have been active in the industry for a long time now. She shared that since they both can speak English, the two artists bonded well and that is how they became close.

Jeon Somi released a new album GAME PLAN recently

Game Plan is the first EP by Jeon Somi. The album was released on August 7 with 'Fast Forward' being the album's title track. The physical album has two versions - the Red Version and the Black Version. The album is said to contain songs from dance, deep house, synth-pop, hip-hop, and R&B genres. The tracklist includes Gold Gold Gold, Fast Forward, Fxxked Up, Pisces, and The Way. The Way is the only song sung entirely in English. The music videos for Fast Forward and Gold Gold Gold are available. Go check out her new album, if you haven't.

