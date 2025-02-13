How did NewJeans' Hanni get new visa amid ADOR feud? Members' parents reveal on NJZ PR account

The ongoing controversy surrounding NJZ member Hanni’s visa status has prompted representatives close to the group to release an official statement, seeking to dispel rumors and clarify the situation. On February 12, the parents of NJZ members took to Instagram to address the matter directly, confirming that Hanni had successfully obtained a new visa on February 11 through proper legal procedures. Their statement came in response to widespread rumors regarding Hanni’s residency in South Korea following reports that her visa had expired earlier in the month.

Hanni, who holds dual citizenship in Australia and Vietnam, had been residing in South Korea under an E-6 (Entertainment) visa, a common visa type for foreign artists working in the industry. However, once her visa expired, unverified reports began circulating, suggesting complications in her renewal process. Among these claims, some sources alleged that ADOR had prepared all the necessary paperwork for her visa extension but that Hanni had refused to sign the documents.

This led to heated discussions online, with some media outlets using terms such as ‘illegal resident’ when referring to Hanni’s situation. In response, the parents of NJZ members stepped forward to refute these claims and to address what they described as misinformation and privacy violations.

According to Soompi, in their statement, the parents accused ADOR of improperly handling Hanni’s visa extension process and of exerting undue pressure on both Hanni and her family. They claimed that ADOR insisted on listing themselves as her official agency for the renewal process and pressured her into signing an extension agreement under their terms. Furthermore, they alleged that the company used the sensitive nature of visa status as leverage, warning her that failure to comply could result in her residency becoming illegal.

The parents also raised serious concerns about privacy violations, stating that ADOR had submitted personal information and documents requiring Hanni’s signature to government institutions without her prior knowledge or consent. Additionally, the statement expressed frustration over the media’s handling of the situation. It pointed out inconsistencies in ADOR’s responses, highlighting that initial reports claimed the agency had prepared the necessary documents, while later statements from ADOR suggested they were “unable to confirm” the details of Hanni’s visa status. The parents condemned media outlets for publishing articles without verifying facts.

Another major point of concern raised in the statement was the unauthorized disclosure of personal information. The parents emphasized that information such as visa types, expiration dates, and renewal processes should remain confidential. They argued that only ADOR, as Hanni’s agency, would have had direct access to such details, leading to questions about whether the agency had played a role in the leaks to the media.

The statement also referenced past incidents where NJZ members’ private immigration records were allegedly accessed and misused. Expressing growing concern over repeated breaches of privacy, the parents revealed that they were considering legal action to prevent further violations and to hold those responsible accountable.