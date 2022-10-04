How did Ryan Reynolds show off his love for Stray Kids on Bangchan’s birthday?

Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his company Maximum Effort's official Twitter at the dawn on October 4th along with the sentence "Celebrating an important Birthstay". Along with this, he added the hashtag 'HappyBangChanDay'.

The released video contains a composite of a scene from the movie 'Free Guy' and Bangchan of Stray Kids dancing.In the movie, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) In addition to adding Bangchan's appearance to the real scene seen when he wears special sunglasses, in the video, a message to celebrate the birthday. Bangchan's birthday was also added, drawing attention. After indirectly seeing the stage of ‘New Ddu-Ddu Ddu-Du’, in which Stray Kids paid homage to ‘Deadpool’, he mentioned this and followed Stray Kids’ official Twitter account and even subscribed to Bangchan’s Bubble account.