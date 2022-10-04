How did Ryan Reynolds show off his love for Stray Kids on Bangchan’s birthday?
Popular Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is all about being a STAY as he wished Stray Kids’ leader on his birthday!
Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his company Maximum Effort's official Twitter at the dawn on October 4th along with the sentence "Celebrating an important Birthstay". Along with this, he added the hashtag 'HappyBangChanDay'.
The released video contains a composite of a scene from the movie 'Free Guy' and Bangchan of Stray Kids dancing.In the movie, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) In addition to adding Bangchan's appearance to the real scene seen when he wears special sunglasses, in the video, a message to celebrate the birthday. Bangchan's birthday was also added, drawing attention. After indirectly seeing the stage of ‘New Ddu-Ddu Ddu-Du’, in which Stray Kids paid homage to ‘Deadpool’, he mentioned this and followed Stray Kids’ official Twitter account and even subscribed to Bangchan’s Bubble account.
Ryan had also reacted to ‘MAXIDENT’ introduction video on YouTube, showing his eagerness for Stray Kids’ latest comeback. Ryan Rodney Reynolds is a Canadian and American actor, best known for playing the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. He is one of the highest-grossing film actors of all time, with a worldwide box-office gross of over $5 billion. Ryan Reynolds's biggest commercial success came with the 20th Century Fox ‘X-Men’ films ‘Deadpool’ (2016) and ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018), in which he played the title character. The former set numerous records at the time of its release for an R-rated comedy and his performance earned him nominations at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.
Bangchan or Christopher Bang was born on October 3, 1997 (age 25) in Seoul, South Korea. He is the leader, producer, songwriter, composer, lead vocalist, rapper and dancer of Stray Kids.