How did SUGA and RM react to Jungkook's 3D with Jack Harlow? BTS member REVEALS

BTS member Jungkook dropped his second solo single 3D featuring Jack Harlow on September 29. As much as fans love this digital single, BTS members SUGA and RM have also shared their thoughts on this 3D. Here's how they described Jungkook's solo song.

SUGA and RM's reaction to Jungkook's 3D

BTS maknae Jungkook marked solo debut on July 14 with the song Seven which has taken over the music charts be it national or international. The singer has been making and breaking records with his hit song. After two months he made his musical comeback with another digital single 3D featuring American singer-songwriter Jack Harlow. Fans have already been pouring love to this song which was released on September 29. And to everyone's curiosity, BTS members also showed their love for this song. During a recent interview with a media outlet Jungkook was asked who had heard 3D prior to its release and with a very adorable reaction he answered that it was SUGA and RM. Knowing how all seven members of the K-pop boy group support each other in their individual endeavors, it was no surprise that they gave Jungkook an astonishing title to appreciate their youngest member. He revealed that they called him 'True Pop Star' while saying that he got extremely shy hiding his face with his tattooed arms on the table.

Jungkook about BTS' members

Previously during the promotion of his song Seven feat. Latto, Jungkook appeared on SUGA's talk show Suchwita. While talking about how Jungkook has traits from all other members, he agreed to this. Jungkook further moved on to say that one lucky thing that happened to him was meeting good people right around their debut and it was the other BTS members. Expressing gratitude and never-ending love for his hyungs.

SUGA and RM's recent activities

BTS' SUGA completed his solo world tour D-DAY on August 6 and announced his military enlistment plans the very next day. He officially commenced his mandatory service on September 18, as the third member of the group to do so. On the other hand, RM shared on his Instagram stories about BTS members' contract renewal with BIGHIT MUSIC confirming the 2025 reunion. He is also working on his solo album.

