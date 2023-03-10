How did the BTS members wish SUGA on his 30th birthday? Featuring special message from Jin

BTS member SUGA became the second member of the group to bid goodbye to his twenties and much like member Jin he brought it in surrounded by the love from his fans. Ahead of 12 am KST, SUGA turned on a live broadcast on the fan community platform Weverse. Chatting with his fans, the star updated them about the preparation for his upcoming tour, his hair cut and more fun details that they soaked right in. In the comments section, there was a lot more fun going on as the maknae line as well as member J-Hope joined to tease him. Here’s how all the BTS members celebrated SUGA’s birthday with him.

Jimin

As soon as the live was turned on, member Jimin dropped by and began commenting to gain SUGA’s attention. The usual YoonMin bickering was on which was further made fun by Jimin who shared a video soon after watching the broadcast and singing the birthday song with the ‘Daechwita’ singer. Wiping away his makeup and turning the camera to strange angles, he had a blast.

Jungkook

The youngest made a surprise visit, commenting on the live and asking Yoongi to ‘marry him’ continuing with the viral joke in the BTS fandom. He later shared an adorable post about how sad he was that SUGA did not notice him, making Jimin tease about how easy it was.

J-Hope

The ‘Arson’ hitmaker was very much the same as he vied for SUGA’s attention in the comments. He shared a tweet with a photo from 2011 with a nostalgic caption to go along. Bringing an end to the celebration he said, “The end to today’s day will be [with] Yunki hyung”.

V

As SUGA grabbed the guitar to sing for the BTS ARMY, in turn gifting them with his sweet and raw vocals, member V became the perfect fan himself completing the lyrics to the song in the comments, akin to singing it along with him.

RM

The leader was his usual self sharing a photo from the live broadcast on his Instagram story, writing “Happy birthday bro..” and tagging Agust D, his Instagram account.

Jin

Never one to forget his members, Jin sent over his love from the military as he commented on Jungkook’s post writing, “Yoongi, happy birthday!!!!” This wish made it all the more special for fans who have been looking forward to any updates from the singer.

