'How do you like a younger guy?': When CRAVITY's Hyeongjun woo-d SUNMI with his charms

CRAVITY members once attended SUNMI's talk show called Show!terview with Sunmi. The K-pop boy group went on the show to promote their comeback song Groovy which was released on March 6. Member Hyeongjun and his actions impressed the host and she was touched by his sweet gesture. This iconic moment took over the internet as fans gushed over his mannerisms. Read on to know what Hyeongjun did.

When CRAVITY's Hyeongjun woo-d SUNMI with his charms

CRAVITY dropped their album MASTER: PIECE back in March and to promote their comeback, the members of the group were invited to Sunmi's talk show. While talking about how CRAVITY's name was defined and showcasing their talent in front of their senior idol, they got up to show their moves. SUNMI was very supportive as she was witnessed creating a fan cam video of the group. As soon as she finished and everyone returned to their seats, Hyeongjun put his jacket on SUNMI's lap. The former Wonder Girls member was absolutely amazed by his action. As she said she was touched by his gesture, Hyeongjun adorably revealed it was a hidden charm. SUNMI revealed that it was the first time ever a man had put his jacket on her lap. Without missing a chance, Hyeongjun asked her, "How do you like a younger guy?".

Sunmi quickly asked him another question: if he had a crush on a woman older than him, how would he impress her? He replied by repeating the same action to which SUNMI revealed that her ideal type in men was someone with a long face. SUNMI said it would be someone who looks like Benedict Cumberbatch or Matt Damon. Hearing the host's reply, Hyeongjun jokingly asked her to return his jacket which led to another iconic moment. Even though he was just playing around Sunmi returned his jacket by placing it on his shoulder. This time, Hyeongjun was surprised as he said, "You are the first lady to put a jacket on my shoulder like that." The members burst into laughter listening to Hyeongjun's smooth talk. His snippet from the show went viral, making fans swoon over him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WayV’s Xiaojun, TEMPEST’s Hyeongseop replace Kep1er’s Chaehyun, CRAVITY’s Minhee as The Show MCs