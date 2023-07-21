How does BTS' J-Hope save members' numbers on his phone? ARMYs puzzled by Jungkook's name

BTS's J-Hope, currently serving in the military, continues to display his love and support for his fellow members even while away. Recently, in a video released by Esquire, J-Hope took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his past selfies and answering questions about them.

J-Hope pretty straightforward with other members’ names

As the video played, J-Hope candidly explored various aspects of his life, including past music videos, accessories, and personal moments. At one point, an adorable photo of BTS appeared on the screen, prompting the question of how J-Hope saved his members' names in his phone contacts. Known for his straightforward approach, J-Hope revealed that he kept the names relatively simple. For instance, RM was saved as ‘Kim Namjoon,’ while Jin's contact read ‘Seokjin Hyung.’ The pattern continued with other members, as he mentioned that he refrained from using cute nicknames for them. In contrast, Jimin's name remained unchanged, with J-Hope revealing that it has been the same since their trainee days.

ARMY curious about Jungkook’s name

However, the simplicity took an intriguing turn with BTS's youngest member, Jungkook. Breaking away from the pattern, J-Hope explained, ‘Jungkook's is interesting,’ before disclosing that Jungkook's contact name was ‘Jeon Jungkook7.’ The addition of ‘7’ puzzled fans and sparked curiosity about the reason behind this deviation. Even after explaining most of the members' names, the distinctiveness of Jungkook's contact name left ARMYs eager to uncover the meaning behind it.

Despite his military service, J-Hope has continued to engage with fans, sharing content and updates to express his appreciation and affection for BTS's dedicated fanbase. This unwavering commitment to the ARMYs has endeared him further to fans worldwide. As the video concluded, fans were left with a mix of emotions—grateful for J-Hope's thoughtfulness towards his fellow members and curious about the significance of Jeon Jungkook7. J-Hope's endearing connection with BTS and his endearing relationship with the ARMYs ensure that the group's bond remains as strong as ever, despite the distance imposed by his military duties.

