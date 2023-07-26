How does BTS' V's solo debut album sound like? Music critic Kim Young Dae hints at new music style

BTS member V, known for his unique baritone vocals, has garnered immense praise from critics and industry experts alike. The acclaimed critic and Selection Committee member for Korean Music Awards, Kim Young Dae, joins the growing list of admirers. In a detailed review, Kim Young Dae highlights V's significant contributions to BTS's musical identity, delving into the distinctiveness of his voice and its impact on the group's discography.

Kim Young Dae talks about BTS V's solo

In a recent interview, Kim Young Dae talks about listening to a few songs from V's solo album. He exclaims that he heard the tracks two months back hinting at Kim Taehyung's upcoming solo venture. To add to ARMY's anticipation, he further exclaims that fans would be surprised to hear what the future has in store as they enjoy some of the most natural vocals of BTS' vocalist V.

Previously the critic recognized V's exceptional individuality, setting him apart from other members of BTS. While BTS is known for its collective charm rather than specific voices, V's innate tone establishes him as an important musical identity of the group. Kim Young Dae lauds V's pastel baritone, envying its distinct qualities of depth, volume, texture, and soulfulness.

Shades of V's voice across BTS's discography

In his previous interviews, Kim Young Dae has taken the readers on a journey through the various shades of V's voice in BTS's discography. He highlights the sensuality and captivation in Singularity, a song unique to V's vocal style. He emphasized how V's emotional outcries in songs like Epilogue; Young Forever and Save Me have become pivotal moments for BTS. Furthermore, V's low, stable, yet pure voice forms an essential element in songs like DNA, establishing trust in the musical narrations.

In his quest to understand V's vocal complexity fully, Kim Young Dae explores V's solo releases, such as Winter Bear and Scenery. He discovers that V's charms go beyond his serene vocal or bass tones; it is the refined expression of feelings and sensitivity that adds depth to his artistry. Kim Young Dae poetically describes V's voice as if performing a movie soundtrack, calmly conveying the emotions of each song.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung to release FIRST solo album this year? BIGHIT MUSIC issues statement