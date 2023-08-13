How does Lee Junho feel about King the Land's end? 2PM star shares update with YoonA, Ahn Se Ha and more

It has been a week since King the Land's finale episode aired which was loved by fans worldwide, it seems like Lee Junho was also one of those fans. The actor is still in his Gu Won phase just like the fans and can not help but share some moments during the filming with the fans. The 2PM member shared multiple behind-the-scenes with co-stars YoonA of Girls' Generation and Ahn Se Ha.

Lee Jun Ho shared behind-the-scenes photos

The rom-com K-drama saw huge success in South Korea as well as many countries worldwide. The fans were absolutely smitten over the 2PM member's chaebol character. He captioned it, "Still can not forget the King weekend". The Red Sleeve star posted pictures captured during the filming of King the Land on August 12, showing off his charisma with his striking visuals in the first few photos. It also featured YoonA who played his love interest Cheon Sa Rang in the K-drama. The two stars who were rumored to be dating declined saying that they were close colleagues. They shared sweet moments doing crazy poses and indeed these photos exuded best friends' energy. He also shared photos with Ahn Se Ha who played his friend Noh Sang Sik, they also gave off the Hyung-Dongsaeng vibes as Lee Junho is seen acting in front of him.

Lee Junho as the groom

On August 13, the Wok of Love actor shared another set of amazing photographs waving goodbye on Instagram from the last episode of the K-drama. Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang happily got married in the end with the wishes and blessings of their loved ones. The actor slayed the groom's attire as he was seen waiting for his bride in the first slide. He also shared a selfie with his bride Cheon Sa Rang played by the visual queen YoonA and another photo with Kim Ga Eun, Go Won Hee, Kim Jae Won, and Ahn Se Haa. The last slide gained massive attention for the iconic Polaroid photos Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang took on different dates yet at the same location.

