How does Troye Sivan feel about collaborating with BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin? Find out

Troye Sivan and BTS. A match made in musical heaven. Those were exactly our thoughts when we first heard the track ‘Louder Than Bombs’. However, the happiness was slightly less as fans could not hear the heavenly vocals of the two acts together. Troye Sivan wrote ‘Louder Than Bombs’ but did not take part in the singing, leaving the fans wanting for more!

So when the Australian-South African singer-songwriter was asked if he’d like to work with the boys of BTS again, his answer was more than welcome. A fan wrote, “Jungkook and Jimin often speak about how much they love your songs. Thoughts on working with them in the future?”

To this, Troye replied, “I would love that… I really really really love writing for other people and that’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time.” He further added, “So if they ever want to write… or for me, or for us, or whatever, I’m very very down.”

In the past, BTS members have shown immense love for Troye Sivan even as RM and Jungkook covered his song ‘Fools’ in 2015. Jimin mentioned him to be an artist that he’d like to collaborate with and V shared Troye Sivan’s song on his Instagram stories as he can be seen listening to ‘Easy’.

With the immense love for ‘Louder Than Bombs’, we think another collaboration, especially one with both their vocals and even rap on it would be the best!

What do you think about a new track featuring the two acts? Share with us below.

