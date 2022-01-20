How I Met Your Father Twitter Review: Netizens pour in raving reviews, call the reboot series 'entertaining'

How I Met Your Father, a reboot version of the hit comedy How I Met Your Mother, debuted on Hulu, revealing the show's new cast members. Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma are among the stellar cast members. The trailer, which was published roughly a month ago, received mixed reactions from fans, who felt that the series was imposing humour on them. Fans were eager to share their impressions on the series as the first two episodes, including the pilot, were released, introducing the actors and their personalities. While these characters are unrelated to the characters of How I Met Your Mother, many HIMYM fans thought the show was entertaining.

After seeing the freshly released episodes, die-hard fans of the original comedy rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show. One netizen, who claimed to be a die-hard admirer of How I Met Your Mother, admitted to being 'skeptical' at first. The user wrote, ''I’ve watched How I Met Your Father’s first episode. As a super fan of How I Met Your Mother, I was skeptical. It feels like classic HIMYM with its pacing, cuts, and writing, but I’m not sure if I love the characters just yet. I’m happy to see it has a promising start. #HIMYF''

However, other users poured in raving reviews. Check out:

