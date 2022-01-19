How I Met Your Father's premiere episode honours OG series narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Mother's spin-off series, How I Met Your Father recently debuted its first two episodes on Tuesday and according to Variety, the Hulu show consisted of a special tribute to late Bob Saget, who narrated the original CBS sitcom. At the end of the sitcom’s first episode, a title card honoured the late comedian saying, “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget."

Saget famously voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby on all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother which aired from 2005 to 2014. The actor recently passed away on January 9, aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. As for the new Hulu series, the voiceover role for Hilary Duff's lead has been performed by Kim Cattrall.

The spinoff stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma alongside recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. The series will follow the same format as that of the original and showcases Hilary's character telling her son the story of how she met his father.

How I Met Your Father producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman spoke Variety about paying a tribute to Saget in the premiere of the show and maintained that, "The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act. It’s who Bob really was. And it’s how all of us in the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ family will always remember him."

