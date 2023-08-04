How is Ahn Bo Hyun as a boyfriend to BLACKPINK's Jisoo? Read actor's past comments on dating style

Ahn Bo Hyun is gaining massive attention for his past interviews and comments regarding dating, love life, relationship, and of course ideal type. The See You in My 19th Life actor confirmed his relationship with the BLACKPINK member Jisoo on August 3, just when the dating speculations were all over the internet. Fans expressed their excitement to see what chemistry would this new couple exude, so here is what we know about the BLACKPINK member's boyfriend.

What type of a boyfriend would Ahn Bo Hyun make?

During an interview with ELLE Korea in 2021, the My Name actor answered questions about young people's relationship issues and gave them some insightful pieces of advice. When asked about the possibilities of long-distance relationships during the pandemic with a person living abroad, Ahn Bo Hyun gave a realistic yet wholesome answer. He said that it was a little ambiguous since it would be difficult given the situation back then, however, if you have love or affectionate feelings for someone it is possible as there's nothing that can overcome love.

Fans' Reaction to Ahn Bo Hyun's comments on work-love balance

Fans noticed his affection for the BORN PINK singer in images released by Korean media and were convinced that the Military Doberman Prosecutor star was a green flag. The actor was seen carrying takeaway orders to the Lovesick Girls singer's apartment. It was reported that the actor adjusted his filming activities despite being busy himself to meet the Shut Down singer during her leisure time whilst on tour with the group. While talking about balancing a love life with pursuing one's career, he stated that even soldiers set out time to meet the people they love during their breaks. He expressed his wish to meet a great person while giving 100% to his work and developing a natural relationship without trying too hard. However, he advised not to rush things try meeting people naturally. BLACKPINK fans say that it was good to see Jisoo meeting a responsible and caring person like Ahn Bo Hyun. Fans are looking for all the interactive moments they would get in the future between the two stars.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Lovely Liar's Kim So Hyun to join Park Bo Gum for upcoming drama Good Boy? Actor's agency responds