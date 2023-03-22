How is The Glory's Jung Sung Il related to 'hot ahjussi syndrome'?

K-drama star Jung Il Sung has been making waves on the internet ever since his appearance in 'The Glory'. Not only did he impress audiences with his remarkable acting in the highly successful series, but he has also been dubbed as the ultimate "hot ahjussi" by fans. To prove that he's worthy of the title, Jung Sung Il’s secret workout routine for achieving his amazing physique is being talked about a lot.

Even a week after the premiere of 'The Glory' Part 2, Jung Sung Il and his fellow cast members continue to receive recognition and adoration from the public. Jung Sung Il's portrayal of Ha Do Young in the hit K-drama captured the hearts of viewers with his versatile acting and visuals.

Jung Sung Il's name became the topic of discussion once again when an old interview of him from his appearance as a guest on ‘Yoo Quiz on the Block,’ which is hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, surfaced online. During the interview, Jung Sung Il disclosed for the first time how he was able to significantly change his body within a span of eight weeks. He also posted a set of photos on his Instagram account showcasing his body transformation. But beyond his aesthetic appeal, he has also been linked to a phenomenon known as ‘hot ahjussi syndrome.’ Ahjussi is a Korean term used to describe middle-aged men, and the term ‘hot ahjussi syndrome’ refers to the phenomenon where middle-aged men are admired and considered attractive by younger women.

About Jung Sung Il

Jung Sung Il is a Korean actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his exceptional talent and good looks. Born in 1980, Jung Il Sung has been in the industry for over a decade and has amassed a large fan following. He is known for his roles in popular dramas like ‘Our Blues,’ ‘Bad and Crazy’, and ‘Moonshine’. Jung Sung Il like musicals and has been featured in many. With his acting prowess and charming personality, Jung Sung Il continues to captivate audiences around the world.

