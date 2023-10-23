How Justin Bieber helped in writing BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee’s collab track TOO MUCH

BTS’ Jungkook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee came out with their song TOO MUCH on October 20. Since its release the song garnered a lot od love from fans for its amazing music and aesthetic visuals. In a recent promotional event, The Kid LAROI revealed how Justin Bieber being the genius that he is, helped them elevate the song. Here is what the artist had to say.

Justin Bieber helped creating TOO MUCH by The Kid LAROI, Jungkook and Central Cee

During a promotional event, The Kid LAROI opened up about Justin Bieber’s contribution to his recent song with BTS member Jungkook and Central Ceel, TOO MUCH. He explained that while they were creating the song, Justin Bieber had walked into the room and asked them what they were working on and then decided to add to the song. The Australian singer continued and said that Justin Bieber came up with the tune for the chorus in one go entirely and it is one of the best and catchiest melodies that he has ever heard. That is the genius of Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI have previously collaborated on the global hit STAY in 2021. They swept the charts and trended globally. Jungkook has also previously confessed his admiration for the Canadian singer multiple times. All the music powerhouses came together to create the masterpiece TOO MUCH.

More about Jungkook’s upcoming album GOLDEN as a soloist

BTS member Jungkook will soon be releasing his first album as a soloist on November 3. The album titled GOLDEN, boasts multiple features and collaboration by global artists. Major Lazer and DJ Snake would be featuring in two of his tracks Closer To You and Please Don’t Change respectively. The album will also consist of his previous releases Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran are also mentioned in the credits. Fans eagerly wait for the album to drop as Jungkook has proved his power and talent with his releases.

