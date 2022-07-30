THIS is how Lee Min Ho spends his summer time; Boyfriend style photos to keep Minoz happy

If anyone knows how to spend their summer, it’s definitely actor Lee Min Ho who is his usual charming self to fans, aka the always supportive Minoz. Just days before they were treated with adorable photos of him from a swimming session where his wet hair look became the topic of the hour, and the actor has once again risen to the occasion to present them with another chic look to talk about.

In a new Instagram post, Lee Min Ho is talking about the hot weather in his homeland that has everyone waiting for the occasional shower of rain. As he captions the photos with “덥다더워” which means “It’s hot, I feel hot”, fans can see 3 images that can be traced to a nighttime walk. The actor is donning a casual look with black shorts to battle the heat, a loose white T-shirt and a backwards cap. To top it all off, his chunky trainers, a bag across his torso and wired headphones add to the casual look. Fans have taken to calling it yet another ‘boyfriend style’ look where it is easy for them to imagine as if the actor is out on a date.

Check out the photos below.

Moreover, Lee Min Ho’s past photos and videos point him to taking diving lessons over the summer as he revealed how he had mastered the activity to his over 30 million followers. The actor is currently said to have been shooting for his upcoming big project, space-bound movie ‘Ask the Stars’ alongside Gong Hyo Jin. His last drama, ‘Pachinko’, was also renewed for a season 2 after finding massive success with the first edition.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V, Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Sandara Park & more spotted at a lavish VIP party