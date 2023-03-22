How much do you think BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER dress costs?

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has once again taken the internet by storm but this time, with her fashion. Jisoo has gone viral on multiple occasions for her immaculate visuals and soulful vocals. This time it's not her voice and it's not her looks,this but her flawless style. In a recently dropped teaser for Jisoo's upcoming debut single ‘Flower’, Jisoo can be seen being a vision in her black Isabel Sanchis dress. While the dress alone had many netizens gasping, the price of the dress has left them flabbergasted. Jisoo’s exquisite Isabel Sanchis dress is priced at a whopping $16,916 USD. Isabel Sanchis is a Spanish luxury brand that is quite popular for its couture attires.

Jisoo’s dress was quick to get noticed and was soon reposted by many for its shocking price. While many thought the dress was nothing short of a couture marvel, many thought that the dress was unfairly overpriced. YG Entertainment dropped a teaser of Jisoo's upcoming solo debut single ‘Flower’ just yesterday. The song has a mind-blowing view count of over 2 million on its official YouTube video and is currently trending on no. 22. The visual film for the single shows Jisoo’s stunning views in a black, fishtail gown that is simply breathtaking.

Jisoo’s visual film for her upcoming single ‘Flower’ shows her dressed in an immaculate black dress that brilliantly complements the black and white background. The backdrop of the visual film has a moving floral pattern that is essentially black and white. The elaborate appeal of the dress has been paired with a fairly minimalistic hairdo. Every single detail in the visual film has been added carefully. From Jisoo’s nail art to her hair accessories, everything has been arranged in a manner that complements the overall vibe of the song.

The news of Jisoo’s debut was released by YG Entertainment earlier this year. In the said statement it was also revealed that Jisoo had already begun her preparations for her debut. After Jennie, Rose and Lisa, Jisoo will be the final BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut.

