'How old am I?': BTS' Jungkook shuts down trolls for criticizing Seven's explicit version

BTS maknae Jungkook opened up about the lyrics of Seven featuring Latto which garnered massive attention. The success of his solo debut single is very evident through the amount of views and streams has received in the last few weeks. However, there are some netizens who have criticized the singer for including an explicit version of the song. The singer sat for an interview with a media outlet and shared his thoughts on the criticism.

BTS' Jungkook shuts down trolls for criticizing Seven's explicit version

Jungkook sat down for an interview with a media outlet and spoke about his growth as an individual and an idol. The BTS member is known for his childlike image among fans and netizens, he is dubbed as the baby of the group as the youngest member. Jungkook's solo project shed light on his wish to show his evolution from the youngest member who is still known as the baby of the group to a grown individual. He displayed a different side of him through the single which some people were not happy to see. While the singer released an explicit version of the song Seven, he spoke about how he wants everyone to know that he has grown as a professional artist as well as an individual. The Euphoria singer felt the need to change and let the people who love him know that he was not forcing anyone, saying, "I am like this".

He revealed that he always sought something new and expressed his desire to make that new thing fun. Jungkook also said that he wanted to be accepted by the fans at the same time. While addressing the explicit lyrics of his debut single and the hate he received for it Jungkook said, "If you felt (it) like that… There's nothing I can do… And if you think about it, how old am I?". He subtly gave it back to the trolls emphasizing his age.

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook made a solo debut with the single Seven which has broken multiple records and received immense love from the fans. He recently won the Song of the Summer award at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The singer took to the X app (formerly Twitter) to thank fans saying, "LOVE our ARMY seven days a week! Thank you so much!".

