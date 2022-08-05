How Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon is a K-drama regular: Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book & more

Actor Wi Ha Joon shot to fame for his portrayal of Hwang Jun Ho, the police officer in Netflix’s popular drama ‘Squid Game’. He was finally recognised for his skills and the audience became fans of his acting as well as a fabulous physique. However, the birthday boy is not a new face in K-dramaland. Veterans would have definitely seen him in a few of these shows that we are talking about today.

Something in the Rain:

Wi Ha Joon played younger brother to Son Ye Jin and best friend to Jung Hae In in this noona-romance drama. While a brief appearance on the show, keen eyes would know and have noted his presence, especially his predicament as he maneuvers an unexpected relationship between two very close people in his life.

Romance Is a Bonus Book:

Playing the role of Ji Seo Joon, a freelance book designer who gains a romantic interest in Kang Dani, played by Lee Na Young, he plays a fair rival to Lee Jong Suk’s character Cha Eun Ho. However, over time, his relationship with Jung Eugene who plays Song Hae Rin becomes the second couple on the show as they display an adorably bickering atmosphere.

Bad and Crazy:

Playing the role of the overly notorious and slightly crazed character K alongside Lee Dong Wook, the fans were treated to a new side of the actor on this show. His drive to be righteous without a thought made his character all the more unhinged and entertaining. A bromance with Lee Dong Wook kept the fans hooked.

Set to star in ‘Little Women’ alongside Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo, as well as in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ with Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon, Wi Ha Joon has finally found his awakening. A load of versatility at his disposal, we think his time has just begun.

