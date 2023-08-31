How Stray Kids' Hyunjin featured on Troye Sivan’s song? Rush singer spills details of epic collaboration

Stray Kids' Hyunjin recently featured on Troye Sivan’s Rush along with PinkPantheress. This was an unexpected collaboration to happen according to the Stray Kids' fans. Troye revealed all of this happened in less than a month and happened so quickly. Troye Sivan recently made an appearance on ABC's Triple J radio station and he shared all the details about how the collaboration actually happened in less than a month.

How did the Rush collaboration happen?

Stray Kids' Hyunjin was featured on a new remix of Troye Sivan’s Rush alongside PinkPantheress. In a recent interview, Troye Sivan revealed all the details of how this collaboration reached its end. He shared that he met PinkPantheress for the first time at a party and he really hit it off with her because he had heard PinkPantheress's music before. He met Stray Kids' Hyunjin for the first time at Dua Lipa x Versace's La Vacanza 2023 Fashion Show. He shared, " Then I met Hyunjin in France. We were at this fashion show, and I just kind of went down the rabbit hole afterward of watching videos, listening to the music, and then kind of simultaneously the conversations were happening, and then they both hopped on the song…" He further shared, "it was actually really organic. I didn’t know then… This came together in the last few weeks."

How Stray Kids' fans find out about the remix?

Stray Kids' fans who are called STAYs were quick to piece together clues from the internet to arrive at a possible conclusion that Hyunjin might be collaborating on Troye Sivan's song. After meeting Hyunjin, Troye Sivan started posting TikToks about the K-pop idol. He then reposted a fan edit of Hyunjin on TikTok captioning 'Anyone know how to reach this man :///', Fans teased and advised him to get a Bubble subscription where you can send a message to your favorite K-pop idol.

Troye even dueted Hyunjin's S-Class performance fancam and wished to sing with him someday. Later a snippet was posted by PinkPantheress with an unreleased song where fans noticed Hyunjin's voice in the last minute of the unreleased song raising the expectations more. Fans also discovered Rush producer Zhone recently followed Hyunjin on Instagram. It was no surprise when the release of the Rush remix was announced because everyone saw the plot twist coming.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What's in BTS' fridge? Throwback to when Jin and Jimin revealed Korean superstars' living habits