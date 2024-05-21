How to get Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s name tags? Know all about new pop-up store goodies

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starrer ongoing rom-com drama Lovely Runner has been garnering exceptional attention since its premiere. The lead actors also gained massive individual fanbase as well as much applause for their on-screen synergy. To keep up with the fans’ demand, the drama’s network tvN announced a pop-up store with a variety of goods available to purchase.

Get Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's name tags, key rings, posters, and more at Lovely Runner pop-up store in Seoul

On May 21, tvN unveiled the exciting MD (merch and goods) list for the upcoming Lovely Runner pop-up store in Seoul. Alongside the list of products available to purchase, the price for each of them has also been revealed.

The official poster sets for Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon will be available for 10,000 KRW, and postcards, and stamp stickers featuring the actors can be purchased at 13,000 KRW.

In addition, metal badges, acrylic stands, acrylic key rings, and more will be available at the pop-up store. Each of these products is listed within 15,000 KRW.

Check the full merch and goods list for the Lovely Runner pop-up store here:

More details about upcoming Lovely Runner pop-up store

On May 17, tvN announced that to keep up with drama’s massive popularity, a pop-up store event has been organized for the fans. The event will commence on May 23, Thursday and conclude after a week on May 29, Wednesday.

On weekdays (Monday-Thursday) the pop-up store will open around 10:30 am KST and will run till 8 pm KST. The closing time will be slightly delayed at 8:30 pm KST on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The event will be held at The Hyundai Seould B2F Iconic Pop-up Zone.

In addition, tickets for the event are not available for reserving beforehand. To check out the pop-up store, fans can register on-site at the venue and dive into a special world full of Lovely Runner moments.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is tvN’s ongoing drama that perfectly marries the rom-com genre with time-slip elements.

Byeon Woo Seok stars as Ryu Sun Jae, an erstwhile swimmer, who chose to become a K-pop idol after an on-site injury. Now, he is one of the members of the band ECLIPSE and has millions of die-hard fans.

Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, one of his most passionate fans. When Ryu Sun Jae loses his life in a tragic death, Im Sol mysteriously travels back in time while harboring thoughts of changing his fate.

