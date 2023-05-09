How to marry SHINee’s Taemin? K-pop star gives hilarious step-by-step guide

SHINee’s Taemin has given his fans a step-by-step guide on how to marry him. This has caused a stir among his fans, who are eagerly awaiting their chance to walk down the aisle with their beloved idol. Here's all you need to know about Taemin's guide on how to marry him.

Following his mandatory military service that lasted for almost two years, Taemin who was recently discharged, immediately reconnected with his fans. Taemin wasted no time and has already organized a solo fan meeting, interacted with fans through live broadcasts, creating new content for them, and is currently gearing up for SHINee's 15th-anniversary fan meeting, which is scheduled to take place on May 27 and 28. All of these activities have taken place in just over a month since his discharge.

Taemin’s Q&A catch-up with fans

To catch up with his fans after his return, Taemin shared a Q&A video on SHINee's official YouTube channel. The video was well-received by Shawols, and a few days later, behind-the-scenes footage was released, which garnered attention due to Taemin's comical take on an unusual topic. In the video, Taemin provided a detailed guide on how to marry him, which is not something many idols would broach. He began by describing his view on marriage as a spiritual connection and stated that he already feels that connection with his fans. Taemin then went on to explain his more ‘realistic’ approach to getting married, which involved official registration of the marriage and amusingly directed fans to the appropriate authority for that. Lastly, he shared a ‘drama version’ of how marrying him would play out, where he and a fan would bump into each other on the street and ‘fall in love at first sight.’

Fans reaction to Taemin’s guide

As soon as the behind the scene video was released, Taemin started trending, and could not stop but react to his hilarious take on how to marry Taemin. A few of the fans took to social media to express their happiness. One wrote, “To marry me. We'd have to run across each other. We'd bump into each other's shoulder on the street say,” Oops” and turn back to fall in love at first sight. I don’t know.. Good luck” another fan wrote, “for fans who wish to marry Taemin he said fighting”

About Taemin

Lee Tae Min is a South Korean artist who works as a singer, dancer, actor, and promotional model. He is a member of the popular boy group SHINee, which debuted on May 25, 2008, through SBS's ‘Inkigayo’ music show. Taemin was scouted at the 2005 S.M. Open Weekend Audition Casting. He made his acting debut in the sitcom ‘Taehee-Hyegyo-Jihyun!’. In 2019, he joined SM Entertainment's supergroup SuperM.

