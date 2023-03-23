How to watch BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ performance for free

BTS singer Jimin is all set to appear on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ this Thursday and Friday at 11:35 ET. Commemorating his solo debut, Jimin will be appearing on the show on his own for the very first time. He has been on multiple occasions but only alongside fellow BTS members. In the said appearance, Jimin will talk about his solo debut and latest release. The aforementioned conversation will be followed by a special performance by Jimin on ‘Like Crazy’.

Fans across the world are eagerly looking forward to watching Jimin perform and cannot contain their excitement for the same. Below is a list of ways and platforms that will allow viewers to watch Jimin’s performance without any hassle.

Where to watch the show?

The show will air on NBC. Anyone with the facility of broadcast TV service can simply stay tuned to NBC at the aforementioned time. Users that even have a basic Peacock subscription can watch the show on-demand right after it's done airing live. Users can also watch the show for free on multiple platforms. Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV are some platforms that will allow users brief free trials upon subscription where they can enjoy Jimin’s performance for free! Fans can also enjoy glimpses of Jimin’s performance on official social media pages of the show including their official YouTube channel. The aforementioned clips will be made available to viewers shortly after the show’s live broadcast.

The official teaser for Jimin’s upcoming release ‘Like Crazy’ was released on March 21, 2023 on Hybe Labels official YouTube channel. The eighteen-seconds long teaser gives a sneak peek into Jimin’s much-awaited release. The video starts off with some music that is seemingly coming from a distant place. The visual aspect of the show first shows a close-up glimpse of Jimin, then a wider shot that shows him seated on a chair in a small room. The said room suddenly loses its light and in no time the video rapidly transitions to a heavy blue-toned birds eye view of Jimin.

