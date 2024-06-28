How to watch SEVENTEEN's historic stage at Glastonbury Festival? Know set time, location and streaming DEETS

SEVENTEEN, the worldwide popular K-pop boy group, is adding a new and grand achievement to their crown today, June 28, 2024. SEVENTEEN is becoming the first K-pop act to ever perform at the legendary British music festival Glastonbury Festival 2024 at the Pyramid Stage.

SEVENTEEN will create history by performing at the legendary British music festival, which attracts millions of fans every year. SEVENTEEN is the first K-pop act to perform at the celebrated music festival.

Fans can watch SEVENTEEN perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 from anywhere by streaming the live online from anywhere on BBC iPlayer (UK).

SEVENTEEN will be taking the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 in Pilton, Somerset, England, from 2:25 PM BST (9:45 AM ET / 6:45 AM PT/ 7:15 PM IST) to 3:45 PM for an hour set.

Meanwhile, American pop star Dua Lipa and English singer Olivia Dean will also perform on the Pyramid Stage at the festival.

Additionally, Anne Marie, Kenya Grace, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, etc., will also be performing at the Glastonbury Festival. Also, Coldplay and SZA will be taking the stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Know what SEVENTEEN has been up to

SEVENTEEN is one of the most popular and sensation boy groups in the K-pop scene at the moment. They have taken the world by storm with their music, concepts, and performances. SEVENTEEN is a 13-member group including leader S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

In the most recent news, on June 26, 2024, SEVENTEEN was honored with the appointment as the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth at the organization's headquarters in Paris.

Joshua gave an acceptance speech at the appointment ceremony. It should be noted that they are the first K-pop act to be appointed to the prestigious role.

In other news, SEVENTEEN’s second sub-unit, JEONGHAN X WONWOO, dropped their debut single album, THIS MAN, on June 17, 2024. THIS MAN broke the record for Hanteo's highest first-week sales.

