How was BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment's name coined? Bang Si Hyuk reveals, discusses Hitman Bang origin

During the November 1 episode of You Quiz on the Block, industry titans J.Y. Park and Bang Si Hyuk made special guest appearances. They talked about multiple things including the details of their long standing friendship and the extensive journey they've taken together in the music industry. Bang Si Hyuk also revealed the inspiration between the origins of the words Big Hit and his famous nickname Hitman Bang.

Bang Si Hyuk talks about Big Hit and Hitman Bang’s origin

Bang Si Hyuk shared his backstory on You Quiz On The Block, explaining that before founding his own company, he worked as a producer at Jin Young Hyung (Park Jin Young)'s company, JYP Entertainment. His confidence in his abilities led him to venture out on his own. He revealed that the nickname "Hitman" was given to him by Park Jin Young, so he took the "Hit" part of that nickname and used it to name his own company Big Hit Entertainment, with the intention of signifying "hit it big." However, it's worth noting that the company is now known as HYBE.

When host Yoo Jae Suk further asked Bang Si Hyuk about his nickname Hitman Bang the JYP Entertainment founder revealed that when they were in the United States, they had to introduce themselves while distributing CDs. He mentioned that Bang Si Hyuk's last name, Bang, didn't have a significant impact. To this, Bang Si Hyuk added that he was sometimes teased because “bang" is associated with shooting sounds. Park Jin Young suggested that they could simply use that, and Bang Si Hyuk, who was more naive at the time, agreed, leading to the nickname "Hitman." Park Jin Young recalled the moment, saying, "Hey, you be Hitman," and Bang Si Hyuk responded with a simple "okay."

Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young reveal meeting each other for the first time

Bang Si Hyuk shared that the connection between him and Park Jin Young came about when JYP Entertainment was in search of a rookie producer, and they happened to come across a demo tape from HYBE's founder during that time. He recounted receiving a call out of the blue from someone who identified themselves as Park Jin Young.

At the time, Bang Si Hyuk wasn't well-versed in Korean music and mainly remembered Park Jin Young for his unique plastic pants. Park Jin Young had previously worked with Kim Hyeong Suk but wished to become independent. He needed assistance with the technical aspects and sound production, so he asked Bang Si Hyuk to be an assistant producer.

Bang Si Hyuk humorously confessed that he was quite inexperienced and naive at the time. He candidly asked Park Jin Young, “Then what are you going to do for me?" Park Jin Young shared his perspective, explaining that when he first met Bang Si Hyuk, he noticed that the HYBE founder had a rather expressionless face. In response, Bang Si Hyuk defended himself, attributing it to shyness.He further explained that he appreciated people like Si Hyuk, who are reserved and not overly friendly, as he tends to be cautious around those who are overly outgoing.

He recalled that when he introduced Si Hyuk to others, people would approach Si Hyuk and express their curiosity, asking, "What's wrong with him?" In response, Park Jin Young explained that Si Hyuk's behavior was simply due to his shyness. This kind of bond between the two industry titans who produced groups like BTS, TWICE, Stray Kids, and more; is really endearing to watch.

Watch the full episode here-

