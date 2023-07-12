How was T.O.P cast in Squid Game 2? Hwang Dong Hyuk addresses casting controversy in brief statement

T.O.P aka Choi Seung Hyun has been confirmed to be cast as a former idol in Squid Game 2. According to the reports from July 12, it was not easy to cast T.O.P given his controversial past and crimes. After a huge casting issue involving veteran actor Lee Jung Jae who starred in season one of the Netflix hit, the decision-making reason for Choi Seung Hyun's casting has been revealed.

How was T.O.P cast in Squid Game 2?

T.O.P was revealed to be joining the cast of Squid Game 2 along with a few other actors. T.O.P made headlines for his appearance at the first script reading of the next season. This is one such rare case where an actor in Korea made his decision to join the cast after the first table reading session. Usually, actors confirm their appearance in the K-drama and then follow it up by attending the script reading.

The director of Squid Game 2 Hwang Dong Hyuk made deliberation after considering thoroughly for T.O.P given his drug crime history. The production team and the director were uncertain about selecting him so they first let him read the script to see if he can match the character assigned to him. After the first table read, two pictures with the cast members were taken, one with the ex-BIGBANG member and one without him. Hwang Dong Hyuk went ahead with T.O.P in Squid Game 2 given his ability to rap and dance. T.O.P will be playing the role of a former K-pop idol who possesses great dancing and rapping skills.

Previous Casting Controversy

T.O.P's appearance at the table read made tp the news for creating controversy as netizens believed that Squid Game star and T.O.P's close friend Lee Jung Jae played a part in his casting in the second season. Critics were not happy with his casting due to his drug crimes in the past as well as the controversy that involved actor Yoo Ah In. However, Lee Jung Jae and his agency strongly denied their participation in the selection of T.O.P, they additionally revealed that the production team and the director are solely responsible for the casting process. It is believed that many people auditioned for the characters in Squid Game 2, however, Hwang Dong Hyuk chose to stick with T.O.P as he was believed to be fit for the role.

