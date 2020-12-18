How well do you know BLACKPINK singer Jisoo? Take this quiz and prove you're the ultimate BLINK

Are you the biggest fan of BLACKPINK member Jisoo? Take this quiz and prove it!

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is currently busy with the production of her upcoming drama. The singer stars as the lead actress of the drama called Snowdrop. Just recently, Jisoo took to Instagram and revealed that she was not only deep in the filming but she also received a special gift from fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé on the sets. But before we could watch the starlet put her acting foot forward, we decided to challenge her fans! If you think you are Jisoo's biggest fan, take this test and prove it!

What was your score? Let us know in the comments below.

As for the drama, Snowdrop sees Jisoo star opposite Jung Hae In while Kim Hye Yoon and Yoon Se Ah play the supporting cast. The Sky Castle drama is set in 1987 and will be a perfect blend of romance and drama. Jisoo plays Eun Young Cho, the bright and bubbly student. One day, she crosses paths with Jung Hae In's Im Soo Ho in the middle of the female dorm and is covered in blood. Eun Young Cho treats his wounds and keeps him in hiding.

The drama is set to premiere in 2021. Are you excited? We know we are! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

