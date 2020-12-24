How well do you know BTS member J Hope aka Hobi? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

J-Hope has always been sunshine on a cloudy day for BTS ARMY and we want to know from fans, how knowledgeable are you when it comes to Hobi. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

It won't be wrong to say that BTS has truly been the biggest mood lifter for BTS ARMY during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with their music and countless other content to be distracted by. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have seen to it that BTS ARMY never feel alone, especially during troubling times. Speaking of Hobi, the 26-year-old rapper has always felt like sunshine on a cloudy day for the fandom for his youthful mindset and joyous spirit.

We're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Besides being a terrific rapper, J-Hope is also known dominantly for his insane dancing skills which never fails to leave ARMY in utter bewilderment. When on stage, Hobi commands your attention as you can't take your eyes off his stellar performances. Moreover, BTS' latest album BE feature Dis-ease, a song which once again showcased the brilliance when it comes to J-Hope's songwriting and composing skills.

It's also Hobi's real-life personality of being a warm and pleasant person with a niche fashion sense to boast about that immediately reels you in. Then, there's the fact that the Outro: Ego rapper shares an unbreakable bond with the BTS members and is almost like the second leader of the group in the way he supports them, every step of the way.

During BTS' documentary Break The Silence Ep 6, J-Hope had shared the kindest words to say about being a part of BTS, confessing, "When I think about it, it makes me wonder, 'How did the seven of us come together?’' It's not simply a matter of us spending a long time together. In a way, I think we were destined to meet. Yes. It may sound really corny but I think it was fate."

