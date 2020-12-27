  1. Home
How well do you know BTS member Jimin? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

For BTS ARMY, Jimin is their ever shining confident moon who inspires everyone to love themselves. But, how well-versed are you when it comes to all things Jimin? Take the fun quiz to find out.
How well do you know BTS member Jimin? Take the fun QUIZ to find out
Jimin is the K-Pop prodigy that finished his idol training in a mere six months. As the last member to be added to BTS, Jimin has won our hearts with his hard-working attitude and adorable smile. He’s also super active on social media, BTS stans drinking up every post they can get – the more of those sultry Jimin lips you get to see the better, right? 

 

You may fancy yourself the ultimate Jimin fan and even go crazy for Jimtober, but who’s to know if you don’t prove your love? What does Jimin hate most about himself? Which celebrities does he fancy? A true Jimin stan would be able to say. 

 

We're curious to know if you're an actual Jimin fan. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

 

