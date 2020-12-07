How well do you know BTS member Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

For BTS ARMY, Jin is their ever shining confident moon who inspires everyone to love themselves. But, how well-versed are you when it comes to all things Kim Seokjin? Take the fun quiz to find out.

BTS member Jin is like sunshine after rainy clouds for BTS ARMY because of his exuberant zest for life. His confident nature inspires us to follow BTS' cherished motto of loving ourselves. Moreover, it's also Jin's personality that reels you in, what with his endearing dad jokes as well as his caring eldest hyung side when it comes to his beloved maknaes.

We're curious to know if you're an actual Jin-ius (pardon the pun, but we couldn't help ourselves!) when it comes to all things Kim Seokjin. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

BTS ARMY also adores Jin for his honey vocals which never fails to have an emotional impact upon you. When you hear his soul-stirring solo songs like Epiphany, Moon or even his latest release Abyss, you go on an impactful journey with Seokjin as he provides a comfortable, warm blanket over your darkest of shadows. It's impossible for you not to fall for Jin's charms which includes his Worldwide Handsome face as an added bonus!

Like we wrote before, Jin has been a very influential member for his bandmates as he's been like an anchor for each of them. From being RM's rock to advising Yoongi to live his life to the fullest, it's not just his comedic side that made BTS ARMY such a fan but his wise persona as well which left a very big impression on the loyal fandom

Jin was also the one who inspired Namjoon's iconic "Use BTS to love yourself" speech during Love Yourself Tour as he had shared with the Bangtan leader that he makes others happy to be happy himself.

