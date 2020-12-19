How well do you know BTS member Jungkook aka The Golden Maknae? Take the fun quiz to find out

While we continue to fall under the spell of a 23-year-old Jeon Jungkook and his luscious hair, we're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to the youngest BTS member. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

Over the past seven years and counting, BTS has managed to leave an inimitable mark in the music industry owing to their hard work and sheer talent. Moreover, BTS ARMY has fallen deeply in adoration with all seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Speaking of the youngest member, Kookie has definitely made 2020 his time to shine. His luscious hair is a plus, too!

We want to know just how knowledgeable you are when it comes to The Golden Maknae of BTS. Take our fun quiz below to find out:

It's hard to believe that with all his accomplishments, Jungkook is only 23 years of age. Whether it be his gorgeous vocals or electrifying performances, Kookie has always known how to command any stage he's in. Moreover, the Euphoria singer enjoys a major fanbase not just locally but on an international level as well. His influence is so powerful that whenever Jungkook wears pretty much anything, it immediately sells out.

While providing soul-stirring vocals in BTS' songs, we've seen the singer dabble in songwriting and composing as well with hit tunes like Magic Shop and Your Eyes Tell. Moreover, BTS' latest album BE featured Stay (Jungkook, Jin and RM's subunit) which was originally going to be a part of JK's first mixtape.

It's also Jungkook's endearing personality that instantly warms your heart as well as his undying love for BTS and his bandmates. From idolising RM to goofing around with Jin, Jungkook truly shares a special bond with each member of BTS and for that, we'll always adore The Golden Maknae.

