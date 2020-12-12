How well do you know BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi? Take the QUIZ to find out

BTS member Suga has always impressed BTS ARMY with his insane musical talent as well as his endearing personality but, we're curious to know how well-versed are you when it comes to all things Min Yoongi. Take the fun quiz to find out.

BTS, which comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have managed to win hearts on a global level with their music and supremely endearing personalities. When it comes to Suga aka Min Yoongi, the 27-year-old rapper's dual personality between his charismatic stage presence and kitten-like real-life persona always brings a smile to BTS ARMY's faces.

We want to know just how big of a fan are you when it comes to all things Suga. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Suga has always been an integral member of BTS as the silent cheerleader who raps and produces music for the septet. In particular, it's the Daechwita rapper's insane rapping skills which could put even the best to shame. Besides BTS' music, Yoongi is also known for his hugely successful solo mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. It's also Suga's easy-going personality that immediately reels you in. As Jin and V have quipped on various occasions, Yoongi might want to be a rock in his next life but his shyness and caring nature for his bandmates is extremely heartwarming.

Suga shares a special connection with each member of BTS, whether it be his 10-year 'respect' equation with RM or his 'eternal roommate' relationship with Jin. The members, too, think of Yoongi with very high regards as he's been very influential in their lives.

ALSO READ: How well do you know BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung? Take the QUIZ to find out

Don't forget to let us know in the comments section below how much you scored in the Suga-centric quiz and also do share some lovely messages for BTS' Yoongles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×