How well do you know BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung? Take the QUIZ to find out

While BTS member V can make BTS ARMY go weak in their knees with his soul-stirring baritone vocals and magnetic personality, we're curious to know how well-versed you are when it comes to all things Kim Taehyung. Take the fun quiz to find out.

BTS members have their own individual charming and quirky personality traits that leave BTS ARMY cooing over the seven beautiful boys: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Speaking of V aka Kim Taehyung, the 24-year-old singer has the ability to make you coo over his endearing cuteness while simultaneously going weak on your knees with his kingly handsomeness.

We're definitely curious to find out just how big of a fan you are when it comes to all things V. Take the fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of TaeTae, the Sweet Night singer's soothing baritone vocals have always been a topic of discussion as the emotional quotient is always up by a 100 percent. Whether it be a happy or a sad song, V truly makes you feel all consumed in a particular mood and it's hard to get out of it, not that we're complaining in the slightest. There's also the fact that his godlike handsome looks are like an added bonus for the fandom and more often than not, Taehyung's is a common fixture in the 'Most Beautiful in the World' lists.

There's also the caring and warm side to TaeTae, whether it be toward his members or even ARMY which proves the kind of man V is. From looking after his bandmates in every step of the way to interacting with ARMY during the pandemic period, especially, you can't help but fall for Taehyung.

ALSO READ: How well do you know BTS member Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

Don't forget to let us know in the comments section below how much you scored in the V-centric quiz and also do share some lovely messages for BTS' Mr. Winter Bear.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×